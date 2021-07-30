WATCH: Syrian vlogger asks Toni Gonzaga to translate Filipino words

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Toni Gonzaga takes her turn in the hot seat as she attempts to translate Filipino words provided by Basel Manadil, more popularly known as the Hungry Syrian Wanderer.

In his vlog, Manadil prepared a set of Filipino words for Gonzaga to translate into English.

The first word was "nakakaumay," which refers to the feeling of being fed up with something.

It could also mean being disgusted, which is what Gonzaga said in response to Manadil.

The Syrian vlogger, who is now a naturalized Filipino citizen, also asked Gonzaga to translate this sentence: "Pang-ilan ka sa magkakapatid?"

To which the TV host replied: "You know what, just rephrase the question. Who's the eldest among your siblings?"

Manadil went on to make Gonzaga explain other Filipino words such as "tampo" or being upset, and "kilig" or the sudden feeling inexplicable joy, like having butterflies in the stomach.

As the host-actress struggled to give translations, she said in jest: "I'm also a Syrian, that's why I'm not good in Filipino."

In the end, Gonzaga asked Manadil if she passed his test.

"Of course, 10/10," he replied.

A self-proclaimed "adopted son of the Philippines," Basel moved to the Philippines eight years ago when war broke out in Syria.

The vlogger is known for his humanitarian work, from cooking meals for Taal evacuees to giving blankets and tents to quake survivors in Mindanao.

