Ramon Hofileña, heritage advocate of Silay, passes away

Heritage advocate Ramon Hofileña. Glyth Lamprea, courtesy of the Department of Tourism

MANILA — Ramon Hofileña, known for his advocacy of conserving heritage in Silay, Negros Occidental, has passed away. He was 87.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday acknowledged Hofileña’s “great contribution to heritage preservation and cultural tourism, especially in his beloved hometown.”

“A trip to this heritage city would not be complete without a visit to the Hofileña Ancestral House where visitors used to be toured by Sir Mon himself,” the DOT said in its tribute.

The ancestral home was first opened to the public in 1962, and has since been a well-loved tourist destination in Silay.

Hofileña was also the driving force behind the Annual Cultural Tour of Negros, which for “40 years instilled pride of place for Negrenses,” the tourism department added.

“We salute him for sharing his time and talent for the promotion of Filipino art, culture and heritage.”

Hofileña was one of the founders of the Silay Heritage Foundation, which worked towards the conservation and cultivation of its local arts and culture.