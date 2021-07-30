Pia Wurtzbach unable to return to PH due to Dubai lockdown

Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she is unable to fly back to the Philippines from Dubai as the city has been placed on a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The former Miss Universe made the statement in response to a fan, who asked if she is still in Dubai because of the lockdown. She said she feels sad for the overseas Filipino workers who are not allowed to return home due to the pandemic.

"Yes! Kaya ang daming 'di makauwi sa Pilipinas na mga OFWs... I really feel for them. May mga nakilala at nakausap na rin ako dito at 'di nga sila makauwi," Wurtzbach said.

"Sana bumaba na [ang mga] delta cases at ma-lift na 'yung ban na ito, lalo na kung vaccinated na rin naman mga kababayan natin," she added.

Yes! Kaya ang daming di makauwi sa Pilipinas na mga OFWs.. I really feel for them. May mga nakilala at nakausap narin ako dito at di nga sila makauwi.. sana bumab na delta cases at malift na yung ban na ito lalo na kung vaccinated narin naman mga kababayan natin. 🙏 https://t.co/6bW5TKKM19 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) July 28, 2021

Wurtzbach, who is already vaccinated against COVID-19, reunited with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai early this month.

In another tweet, the former beauty queen encouraged the public to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

"It's super important talaga na magpabakuna when you get the chance... Kasi habang tumatagal na hindi nababakunahan, lalong mag-e-evolve 'yung virus over time. Dapat mag-ingat talaga and magpa-vaccinate as soon as may chance!" she said.

It's super important talaga na magpabakuna when you get the chance..kasi habang tumatagal na hindi nababakunahan, lalong mag e-evolve yung virus over time. Dapat mag ingat talaga and magpavaccinate as soon as may chance! #AskPia https://t.co/sT2HtnZp5g — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) July 28, 2021

Early this year, Wurtzbach made history as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.

Last December, she was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

Related video: