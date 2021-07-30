PH has 2nd highest number of K-pop related tweets from 2020-2021

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs as they promote their single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea on May 21, 2021. Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

MANILA -- Filipinos are among the most vocal K-pop fans on Twitter in the past year, according to the latest data from the microblogging site.

The Philippines has the second highest number of K-pop related posts on Twitter, and ranks third among countries with the most number of fans of the genre.

Both lists are topped by Indonesia, and include other nations like Japan, South Korea, United States, Brazil, Malaysia, and Mexico.

The rankings were based on 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

BTS is the most mentioned K-pop act on Twitter during the said period, followed by NCT, Blackpink, EXO, and Treasure.

