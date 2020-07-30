Miss World pageant moved to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Facebook.com/MissWorld

MANILA -- The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant has been moved to next year as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said they are planning to hold the pageant "in the latter part of 2021," with the host country to be confirmed "very soon."

"We have made the decision to delay the 70th Miss World final. Safety is paramount as we continue the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to welcoming the Miss World family to our very special celebrations next year," she said in a statement posted on the Miss World Facebook page.

The last Miss World pageant was held in December 2019, with Filipina representative Michelle Dee finishing her journey in the Top 12.

Actress Megan Young is the Philippines' only Miss World titleholder. She competed in 2013.

Just like the Miss World pageant, the Miss World Philippines competition has also been rescheduled to 2021.