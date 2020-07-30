Kuh Ledesma auctions off artworks from her collection for a cause

MANILA -- Kuh Ledesma is letting go of some artworks from her collection to help people whose livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The singer recently started an online auction aptly called "KUHLection," featuring artworks she has bought over the years.

She said proceeds will be used to support the 30 families she has been helping during the pandemic, as well as musicians, members of the press, and other people who have lost their jobs as lockdowns continue.

"I hope that you will find something that you love that I have loved and have kept for many years," Ledesma said in a video on her Facebook page as she talked about her auction.

"Too many things, it's time to let go of it now, dahil things like this are not as important as helping other people," she added.

Ledesma kicked off the auction with two Roberto Robles installation boxes, with one of them including a poem for her husband.

Bids for each box, titled "Soldiers," start at P40,000 for the one without poetry, and P60,000 for the other.

The other artwork that Ledesma is auctioning off is the first painting she bought when she started her career as a singer.

Called "Banga," the watercolor painting by F. Castillo has a starting bid of P30,000.