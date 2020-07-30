Fr. Larry Faraon died from pneumonia, COVID-19: Mowelfund, Oasis of Love

MANILA - Radio Veritas anchor Fr. Larry Faraon died Sunday from pneumonia and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund) and Oasis of Love Catholic Renewal Community said.

He was 64.

According to a joint statement issued by Mowelfund and the Oasis of Lov, Faraon passed away at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City at 3:06 a.m. on July 26.

Faraon, who previously served as the welfare director and trustee of Mowelfund, had underlying health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

"Father Larry will be most remembered by Mowelfund Management, staff and beneficiaries for his very innovative and concrete measures on membership benefits and for his initiatives for MowelCares, an across the board supplemental financial assistance program for some 4,000 beneficiaries during the time of the pandemic. Corollary to 'MowelCares' is 'MowelHand,' an innovative program which will create a permanent circle of 'Big-Brother – Small -Brother' one-to-one assistance from dedicated benefactors during and beyond the time of COVID-19," the statement, which was published in entertainment news and lifestyle website PEP.ph, read in part.

"It is ironical that it was the deadly COVID-19 virus that claimed Father Larry’s life in a most unexpected and untimely manner," it added.

Before his untimely demise, Faraon was the "moving spirit" of Oasis of Love Catholic Renewal Community.

He was also known as radio commentator and manager of Radio Veritas in the 1980s.

Faraon last anchored its program "Healing Touch" and mass services.

"Father Larry was a man of multifarious talents," the groups said.