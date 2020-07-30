Food shorts: National Wings Day promo, a la minute eat-all-you-can

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

A LA MINUTE EAT ALL-YOU-CAN AT CORNICHE

Handout

Diamond Hotel Philippines' Corniche restaurant has launched its a la minute eat-all-you-can offering, where customers can choose from a variety of ingredients, signature sauces, cooking preparation choices, and side dishes.

A discounted rate of P1,200 nett per person for lunch or dinner is available to customers who reserve a table until August 2. Regular rate is at P2,580 nett per person.

For reservations, call (02) 8-528-3000 ext. 1121 or e-mail [email protected] Payments may be made via credit card, PayPal, or online bank transfers (for Bank of Commerce and Metrobank only). Guests may also buy vouchers at Diamond Hotel Philippines' website.

EASY SWISS MISS RECIPES

Handout

Swiss Miss is sharing some easy recipes for drinks and desserts using its cocoa mixes.

Here are some of them:

Swiss Miss Ice: Dissolve a pack of Swiss Miss Dark Chocolate or Milk Chocolate in 180 ml of warm water, and pour it into an ice tray. Freeze for at least 3 hours. Put the Swiss Miss ice cubes in a glass, pour a milk of your choice, and enjoy a rich chocolate drink for a movie night.

No-bake Swiss Miss Mug Cake: Mix one pack of Swiss Miss Choco Milk Blends, 1/4 cup of flour, and one teaspoon of sugar in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup of milk, 1/4 cup of melted butter, and one teaspoon of vanilla extract, then stir until mixture is smooth. Pour this batter into two microwavable cups and microwave these on high power for two minutes. You can also steam these cups in a pan, over high heat, for 15 minutes. Once done, let it cool for one minute. You can add another layer of flavor by topping this with vanilla ice cream.

Swiss Miss is offering a new variant called Choco Milk Blends which is made of pure melted chocolate, fresh, milk, and marshmallows. It has an SRP of P8 per pack.

PARADISE DYNASTY ADAPTS TO 'NEW NORMAL'

Handout

Chinese restaurant Paradise Dynasty assured customers that it follows health and safety protocols as it adapts to the "new normal" brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

These include temperature checks, wearing of face masks, signing of health declaration forms, hands-free alcohol dispensers, disinfection mats, fixed seating arrangements, QR code menus, contactless payment options, and regular disinfection of spaces.

Paradise Dynasty is known for its eight-flavored xiao long bao and charcoal buns, as well as other Chinese dishes.

YELLOW CAB CELEBRATES NATIONAL WINGS DAY

Handout





Yellow Cab is celebrating National Wings Day by offering a promo valid from July 29 to August 2.

Customers can buy 16 pieces of wings and get extra four pieces for free. Flavor choices include Hot Chix, Sweet Soy, Garlic Parmesan, and Sriracha, with prices starting at P649.

The promo is available at participating Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery, as well as via GrabFood, FoodPanda, and LalaFood.