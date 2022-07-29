Travel shorts: Seat sales, flights to Korea, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

2GO'S P99 SEA SALE

In celebration of the first anniversary of MV 2GO Masagana, 2GO Travel is offering a sea sale with fares as low as P99, one way.

The sale runs from August 1 to 7 for travel from September 1 to October 11. Fares are inclusive of accommodations and 50 kg baggage allowance.

The P99 fare is available for voyages to and from Manila and Tagbilaran. Voyages from Manila to Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Puerto Princesa, and Coron vice versa can be purchased starting at P399, one way.

Fares from Manila to Mindanao destinations, such as Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Dipolog, Ozamis, and Zamboanga vice versa are offered starting at P499, one way.

From Cebu, fares starting at P299, one way are also available for voyages to Cagayan De Oro, Ozamiz and Butuan, and from Dumaguete to Zamboanga.

Bacolod City, the home of the renowned MassKara Festival, is among the destinations covered in the sale.

AIRASIA PH'S BIG SALE

AirAsia Philippines has brought back its AirAsia BIG Sale promo, dropping its base fares to as low as P1 until July 31, 2022 for travels happening from October 1, 2022 to October 28, 2023.

The promo covers all 16 domestic routes including newly opened destinations Dumaguete and Roxas City, and high foot-traffic routes like Caticlan and Tagbilaran. It also boasts a slashed price tag of as low as P688 for international destinations like Bangkok and Singapore.

Guests can also enjoy up to 30% off should the book the SNAP flights+hotel bundles through the AirAsia app. They can also get discounts at TravelMall (50%) by using the code TMSAVE50. Extra carry-on baggage allowance is available at 30% off, allowing them to bring up to 14 kgs.



CLARK AIRPORT OFFERS MORE FLIGHTS TO SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is now more accessible as additional flights from Clark International Airport (CRK) resumed for T'way Air and Royal Air Philippines.

Royal Air resumed its RW 307 and RW 308 flights to Busan on Thursday, July 28; while T'way Air began flights from Incheon to CRK via TW 147 and TW 148 on Friday, July 29.

GUAM VISITORS BUREAU IN MANILA

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) recently visited Manila to promote and strengthen Guam's tourism industry.

Under the direction of GVB president and CEO and former governor

Carl T.C. Gutierrez, the bureau was accompanied by Guam government officials to attend a series of events in Manila in pursuit of strategic tourism-development goals.

The Guam delegation initially participated in the 29th Philippine Travel Agencies Association TravelTour Expo, held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

They also conducted meetings with Philippine Airlines and United Airlines, both of which operate direct flights from Manila to Guam.