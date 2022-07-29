Shopping shorts: New products, sale events, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADICLUB X MAKER LAB ARTIST SERIES BY V.O.N.

Handout

Adidas Philippines recently announced its first member-exclusive release through the AdiClub x Maker Lab Artist Series by V.O.N.

A collection of patches and stickers designed by feature artist V.O.N. is available at the Maker Lab of Adidas Brand Center in Glorietta, Makati.

V.O.N., or Von Alcantara, is a self-taught multimedia artist whose portfolio includes a variety of design projects for global brands such as SEGA, Capcom, Sony, and Illest. He first collaborated with Adidas in 2021 when he helped design parts of the Adidas Brand Center.

Sticker designs will be given to AdiClub members for free with every purchase at the Brand Center, and heat press patches will be available at the Maker Lab for P250 for members who want to customize their apparel or bags.

HOME CREDIT-MEMOXPRESS PROMO

Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) and MemoXpress are giving customers a total of 727 deals and promos as the latter celebrates its 24th year.

As an anniversary treat, customers can buy any smartphone from MemoXpress by availing low interest rates and flexible installments through Home Credit.

Some of the featured products include Samsung Galaxy S22, Oppo Reno 7 5G series, Realme 9 series, and Samsung S21FE.

MARKS & SPENCER'S CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF PERCY PIG

Handout

British retailer Marks & Spencer is celebrating 30 years of Percy Pig by extending its iconic range.

Percy Pig products once only existed in the form of chewy sweets sold in a handful of UK stores. It now includes pajama sets for men, short pajamas for kids, and mule slippers.

Marks & Spencer products are available on the brand's website and delivery apps such as Grab, Metromart, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

MR. DIY'S NATIONAL CUSTOMERS' BLOWOUT

Home improvement store chain Mr. DIY is holding a National Customers' Blowout as part of its fourth anniversary celebration.

From July 29 to 31, customers can score discounts and deals at 26 participating Mr. DIY stores nationwide.

These include branches at TM Centerpoint, Plaridel Bulacan-FS, Primark Macabebe, Naguilian, Xentro Santiago, San Fernando La Union, Primark Cainta, Lipa City Batangas, iMall Famy Laguna, Naga Centro, San Juan Batangas, Iriga City, NCCC Mall Palawan, iMall Canlubang, Primark Catanauan, Festival Mall, Timog Avenue, Wilson San Juan, Puregold Cubao, Puregold Tayuman, Tutuban Center, 888 Chinatown Square Bacolod, Gaisano Super Metro Colon, Ayala Center Cebu, Dipolog, and L'Arcada.

Those who will spend a minimum purchase of P450 in a single receipt during the promo period will get a free rainbow umbrella. They will also get a chance to win prizes in the Lucky Shoppers promo.

P&G, SHOPEE LAUNCH VIRTUAL HOME SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

Handout

Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Shopee recently launched an enhanced virtual home shopping experience.

Accessible via the P&G official store on both Shopee's website and app, the new offering includes multi-format touch points for videos, gamification, and localized content.

It serves as a one-stop shop for household essentials produced by P&G brands, and users can browse through items categorized according to rooms.

PSBANK'S SAY HI TO HYBRID AUTO LOAN PROMO

Philippine Saving Bank (PSBank) has partnered with Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) to offer the Say Hi To Hybrid Auto Loan Promo, which features hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) such as the Corolla Cross 1.8V Hybrid and Corolla Altis 1.8V Hybrid CVT.

Aside from lower rates, the promo offers 1-year free comprehensive insurance for any of the two Toyota models.

The Say Hi To Hybrid Auto Loan Promo will run until August 30. Customers can apply through the PSBank website's online loan application facility or at any PSBank branch.

SEALY CELEBRATES 140+ YEARS

Handout

Sealy Posturepedic is celebrating more than 140 years of providing high-quality mattresses.

It is the only mattress brand that uses twice heat-tempered PostureTech Titanium Coils, a patented coil technology that gives adequate and responsive spinal support.

Sealy’s UniCased technology, which is used in the brand's Prestige and Advanced collections, is another sleep innovation feature aimed at providing stability while maximizing sleep surface to enable easy transition from one edge to the other.

The Adjustable Bed System, on the other hand, activates preset bed settings with a touch of a button. It has personalized head and foot adjustment options, an optional massage function, and other features that match one's health and lifestyle preferences.

Sealy Philippines, managed and distributed by Focus Global Inc., was established in 2016. Since opening its flagship store at the Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong, the brand has expanded to six showrooms in Metro Manila.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA'S FASHION NEST

Shangri-La Plaza continues to highlight micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as it mounts Fashion Nest from July 29 to 31 at the East Wing.

Featuring a lineup of local brands both at the Shang and select merchants, Fashion Nest showcases pieces that align with the year's latest trends including bold and bright colors, fringed details, romantic ruffles and frills, subtle and sexy cut-outs, and new takes on shapes and sportswear.

Shoppers are in for a treat with The Rajo Store, K & Company, Mico, Patton, Details, Una Rosa, Allena, Peppermint, Tili Dahli, Tannery Manila, and Fino.

TOMMY HILFIGER'S HOLIDAY ESSENTIALS

Handout

Tommy Hilfiger recently introduced holiday essentials which include floral-inspired dresses, bold-colored classics, pastel totes, and slip-on flats.

In the Philippines, Tommy Hilfiger is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Marquee Mall, TriNoma, Mall of Asia, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, Tommy Jeans Robinsons Place Manila, and Tommy Hilfiger Rockwell.

Its products may also be purchased online at Trunc, Rustan's website, Zalora, and Lazada.

RAZER'S DEATHSTALKER V2 KEYBOARD

Handout

Razer recently announced the return of its acclaimed DeathStalker keyboard in the form of the new DeathStalker V2 Pro, DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless, and DeathStalker V2.

The DeathStalker V2 Pro brings a fully featured wireless keyboard to users wanting a cable-free set-up. For those looking for a clutter-free, minimalist set-up or with limited desktop space, the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless delivers the same wireless functionality, speed, and responsiveness as the full-sized DeathStalker V2 Pro.

The DeathStalker V2 gives users the same functionality and speed as the DeathStalker V2 Pro, but eschews wireless connectivity in favor of a detachable Type C cable connection.

The new products are available at Razer's website, as well as on Shopee, Lazada, and authorized sellers. Prices are P9,799 for the DeathStalker V2, P12,200 for the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless, and P14,590 for the DeathStalker V2 Pro.