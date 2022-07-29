'Green is for Grand': 3 Miss Grand PH queens reunite

MANILA -- Aside from their first names, what else do Samantha Lo, Samantha Bernardo, and Samantha Panlilio have in common?

All of them represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant.

The three beauty queens looked stunning in green as they reunited in their latest photo shoot. The snaps were released days ahead of Binibining Pilipinas 2022, which picks the country's delegates to Miss Grand International and three other pageants.

"Green is for Grand. Who will be our next MGI Philippines?" Panlilio said in an Instagram post, which also included the hashtag #SamanthaEra.

Many gushed over the newly released photos of the three Samanthas, including their fellow beauty queens.

Among those who left lovestruck emojis were Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Lo represented the Philippines in Miss Grand International in 2019. She prematurely ended her reign after coming short of entering the Top 20.

Bernardo, on the other hand, was handpicked to compete in Miss Grand International 2020, held in March of last year, after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis was unable to join due to age restrictions. She finished as first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Panlilio was the country's most recent candidate for the Miss Grand International 2021 pageant, which was held last December. She failed to advance to the Top 20.