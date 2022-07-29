MANILA -- A feng shui expert on Friday shared some dos and don'ts during Ghost Month, which is believed by the Chinese to be the time when souls are released from the gates of hell and into the human realm.

In a Facebook post, Hanz Cua listed some tips to prevent bad luck in this year's Ghost Month, which runs from July 29 to August 26.

These include avoiding starting a new business or career, construction and repairs, moving to a new house, traveling, and arguments.

Some dos, according to Cua, include prayers, wearing "happy" colors, and keeping the home "bright."

He also suggested doing rituals that will attract luck, such as food offerings, using protection amulets, and offering incense.