MANILA -- Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves recreated their looks as Binibining Pilipinas candidates as they return as the hosts of the national pageant.

Gray won the Miss Universe Philippines title -- and eventually the Miss Universe crown -- when she joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2018.

Cordoves, on the other hand, was proclaimed Bb. Pilipinas Grand International in 2016. She went on to finish as first runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant that year.

"My sis (Cordoves) and I are back as the all-female hosting tandem for Bb. Pilipinas 2022," Gray said in an Instagram post.

"Swipe for our inspo for this shoot. I wanted to recreate our Binibini candidate days!" she added. "Thanks to this team for bringing it to life!"

It was in 2021 when Gray and Cordoves first hosted Bb. Pilipinas, which sends the country's delegates to Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

This year's edition of the national competition will be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.