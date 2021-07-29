Pia, Kylie, Megan, Angelia on what it takes to be a beauty queen

MANILA -- What are the qualities that make a beauty queen? Four of the country's top names in pageantry shared their thoughts as they got together for a shoot for a Vietnamese magazine.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong had a quick question and answer session after posing for the July 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

The conversation was documented in Verzosa's vlog, which was released last July 25.

Young was the first to answer the question, saying a beauty queen has to be a "leader."

"I feel like something that they look for in queens nowadays is a leader. There was a time na spokesperson lang or a face or a brand ambassador. But now, I feel like it's somebody that has a call to action talaga," she said.

Ong agreed with Young, adding that a beauty queen should also be "sure of herself."

"Kailangang alagaan mo 'yung sarili mo. As a leader, you have to be whole... Mahalin mo muna 'yung sarili mo bago ka magmahal ng iba," she said.

Wurtzbach, on the other hand, believes that a beauty queen "should also have the heart" and be passionate about what she does.

"You won't be able to sustain it for a long time if it's not really what you want... Hindi kasi natatapos 'yung trabaho mo after ma-crown ka. Day 1 mo pa lang 'yun and even after you pass on the crown, siyempre tuloy-tuloy pa rin 'yung work mo, di ba?" she said.

"So really have to love what you're doing, it really has to come from the heart. Everything that you do -- if you do photo shoots, if you do charity work, lahat ng activities mo dapat galing talaga sa puso," she stressed.

Verzosa, for her part, mentioned the importance of being hardworking, not just in pageantry but in any industry.

"This industry has so many heartbreaks that come with it, and dapat hindi ka ma-dishearten. Kasi every failure, you can use that as more fuel for your next pursuit," she said.

