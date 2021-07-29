Hidilyn Diaz's book sells out after Olympic gold medal win

Hidilyn Diaz (left) and her children's book, "Ginto't Pilak." Photos from Edgard Garrido, Reuters and Diaz's Facebook page

MANILA -- A children's book that tells the story of Hidilyn Diaz sold out shortly after the weightlifter won the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, Japan.

"Ginto't Pilak" is already out of stock on Anvil Publishing's website as well as its stores on Shopee and Lazada, and even on National Book Store's online shop.

But fans need not fret as the publisher intends to reprint the children's book, which is co-authored by Diaz and Eugene Evasco.

Anvil Publishing president Xandra Ramos-Padilla said in an interview on the CNN Philippines program "New Day" on Thursday that they are planning to release more copies of the book "so that a lot of people can share in the story of Hidilyn."

In a Facebook post back in September 2020, Diaz said she hopes "Ginto't Pilak" will encourage the youth to work hard and dream high.

"This book is the story of my life to inspire the younger generation to dream high, and tell them to reach their dream but they have to work hard because there is no instant in life," she said.

Diaz has returned home after her historic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.

The weightlifter stands to receive at least P35 million in incentives from the government, politicians, and businessmen, as well as a house and lot and unlimited free flights.

Related video: