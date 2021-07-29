Food shorts: Kenny Rogers' Korean-inspired chicken, Nobu brunch, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

KENNY ROGERS INTRODUCES KOREAN-INSPIRED CHICKEN

Kenny Rogers Roasters promises a Korean flavor experience with its Kimcheese Roast.

The new roast chicken dish is marinated with gochujang paste and served with a "kimcheese" sauce for a spicy sour kick, as well as sesame bean sprouts for added crunch.

Two side dishes were also launched along with the Kimcheese Roast: Kimchi and K-Glazed Potatoes.

Kenny Rogers' newest offering comes in two main meal selections. Solo B includes a quarter chicken, two side dishes, rice, and muffin for P315; while the group meal has a whole chicken, four side dishes, four rice, four homemade muffins, and a 1.5 liter of Pepsi for P1,105.

Customers can complete the experience with Jinro Soju at P145 each, with flavors such as Fresh, Grapefruit, Green Grape, and Plum.

The Kimcheese Roast is available in all Kenny Rogers stores nationwide.

NOBU MANILA BRINGS BACK SUNDAY BRUNCH

Nobu Manila is bringing back its Sunday brunch, highlighting the new-style Japanese cuisine globally popularized by chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

The brunch offering includes appetizers, kushiyaki, tempura, sauteed and grilled items, rice, salad, soup, and more.

Diners choose their preferred dishes from the display counter, which chefs prepare fresh from the kitchen, and are served on mini plates and lacquer masu (Japanese cups) to be enjoyed family-style.

Guests can also opt to remain at their table and pick dishes off the brunch menu as they enjoy their choice of mocktail, chilled juice, soda, tea, or coffee that are included in the brunch.

Nobu Manila's Sunday brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at P2,950 nett per person, with a 25% discount offered until August 31 for fully vaccinated diners.

The discount applies per person during a single, dine-in transaction upon presentation of the vaccination card and a valid identification card.

NUTRIASIA's BYOB STATION IN BGC GETS SAFETY SEAL

Filipinos who want to refill and buy their NutriAsia condiments at the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) station in Bonifacio Global City can look forward to a safer experience as the station recently received a Safety Seal from the Taguig City government for complying with COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Customers can refill their Datu Puti Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Golden Fiesta Cooking Oil and purchase other NutriAsia products like Locally, Jufran, and Datu Puti Pinoy Originals in eco-friendly packaging at the BYOB station located at the Mind Museum in BGC.

Customers without bottles to refill may also buy a new 500ml sterilized glass bottle for P20.

NYC'S BEN ROJO CREATES COCKTAILS FOR DON PAPA RUM

Don Papa Rum has unveiled its latest global lifestyle cocktail campaign with new concoctions created by Ben Rojo, the brand's New York City-based US brand ambassador.

The new cocktails include Manila Vice, a fruitful, Thai basil-imbued concoction; Golden Hour, a sorbet sweet smooth drink; Hearts on Fire, a smoky cocktail; and Neon Night, a blue toned elixir.

Don Papa Rum can be purchased online via Boozy.ph. More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

SHOPEE OFFERS P1 FOOD DEALS

Shopee is holding its Petsa de Panalo Sale until July 30, offering deals on food and more.

Users can add Deals Near Me e-vouchers to their cart to redeem P1 offers, including discounts for Potato Corner, McDonald's, Jollibee, and more.

More details are available on Shopee's website and social media pages.

THE BISTRO GROUP STAFF GET VACCINATED

The Bistro Group happily announced that all of its staff from 18 restaurant concepts and 80 branches nationwide are now fully vaccinated.

It said customers can now see staff members wearing a vaccination button as they indulge in The Bistro Group's offerings.

AJINOMOTO SHARES RECIPES FOR LACTATING MOMS

In celebration of Nutrition Month this July, Ajinomoto is sharing recipes that can help lactating mothers in their breastfeeding journey.

These include Umami Burger, Laing with Malunggay Leaves, Squash Spaghetti in Cheesy Malunggay Sauce, and Milk-Boosting Salad.

The recipes are available on Ajinomoto's Cookmunity website.

