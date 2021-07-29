Ex-beauty queen Eva Patalinjug resigns as national director of Magandang Filipinas

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Eva Patalinjug announced Thursday that she has resigned as the national director of the newly formed Magandang Filipinas pageant.

In a Facebook post, the country's representative in Miss Grand International 2018 cited "irreconcilable" differences with Magandang Filipinas founder Shadrach Lopez Crisostomo.

She mentioned Crisostomo's "failure to be transparent" with her regarding the activities of Magandang Filipinas after the screening of the pageant's first batch of candidates.

Patalinjug also expressed concern that he was unable to give her legal documents for sponsorship requests, making her question the validity of the organization.

"I first asked Mr. Crisostomo's organization if he had any proper legal documents supporting the validity of the existence of Magandang Filipinas and its organization. However, despite repeated demands, I was verbally informed that Magandang Filipinas was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue and that it was private. These verbal representations were only just that: they failed to provide me with any documentary proof on this question of registration," she said.

Patalinjug went on: "Mr. Crisostomo's failure to be transparent with me as the pageant's national director has led me to decide to let go of my engagement with Magandang Filipinas and its organization. My professional and personal differences with Mr. Crisostomo and his organization are irreconcilable, leaving me with no choice but to resign."

"With this resignation, I wish to inform the public that I am immediately severing any ties with Magandang Filipinas, OPC. I am withdrawing my endorsement of the pageant and cutting off any official connection with the pageant and its organization."

Magandang Filipinas was initially scheduled on August 26 in Bohol.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the country prompted the organization to postpone the pageant, with Patalinjug saying that the decision was made without her knowledge.

Magandang Filipinas and Crisostomo have yet to make a public statement about the issue.

Aside from being a former Binibining Pilipinas Grand International titleholder, Patalinjug is also a registered nurse, law student, and model.

She introduced her newborn baby last February.

Related video: