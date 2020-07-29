WATCH: Solenn Heussaff shares oatmeal cookie recipe for baby Thylane

MANILA -- Solenn Heussaff recently shared a recipe for baby-friendly oatmeal cookies, which she also gives to her daughter Thylane.

In her latest vlog, the actress showed how to prepare the cookies with her friend, baker Carmela Villegas-Agosta.

The treats are made of apple, sweet potato, banana, baby oat cereal, and baby rice cereal.

Heussaff reminded viewers to make their babies try all the ingredients individually first before preparing the recipe to check for food allergies.

"When I first started Thylane on food, she did three days apple, three days banana, three days kamote, three days kalabasa. She didn't show any allergies so we know it's (cookie) safe," she said.

Thylane is Heussaff's first child with her husband, entrepreneur Nico Bolzico. She was born last January.

Check out her recipe below: