New show by Metro Society honors 'inspiring people' amid pandemic

MANILA -- Luxury lifestyle magazine Metro Society has produced a four-part show featuring "beacons of hope" during these uncertain times.

Titled "Inspiring People," the show is hosted by Metro Society editor-in-chief Raul Manzano and will premiere on Metro Channel at 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 29.

The pilot features doctors Z and Aivee Teo and Susan Mercado, as well as Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat, and how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second episode on August 12 includes entrepreneurs Sam Verzosa and RS Francisco of FrontRow, Dr. Saturnino Javier, and actress Iza Calzado with their messages and courage and hope.

Episode 3, which airs on August 26, is about sharing one's gift and shows singer Gary Valenciano, congressman Karlo Nograles, and architects Dan Lichuaco, William Ti, and Denise de Castro.

Finally, episode 4 on September 9 is about people who wield their influence and reach for a greater good. It features actress Angel Locsin, fashion designers Rajo Laurel, Patty Ang, and Edwin Tan, and businessman Ramon Ang.