'Nakakasawa na': A frontliner’s call of duty

MANILA -- If you’re stuck at home playing the popular first-person shooter video game Call of Duty that places one on World War II, Cold War, or modern if not futuristic battlefields, those three words mean something entirely different to another frontliner -- the healthcare worker.

Celebrated on television and in film via the popular "Grey’s Anatomy," "Scrubs," and "Chicago Hope" to name a few – and if Asian dramas are more to your liking, there is Park Shin-hye’s "Doctors" – the doctor, nurse, and hospital worker have been thrust into the glaring spotlight in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic.

Except no one is queueing for autographs or selfies.

As 40-year old nurse Jojo Katalbas attest, anytime the general populace sees someone in hospital garb, they more than practice social distancing. They stay away as if someone has the plague -- or COVID-19 to be exact.

Katalbas finds some dark humor in all of this. “At least, I know, I will not get infected from others who may have it,” he chuckled.

That is as far any there is any humor in the situation.

There is nothing funny about 60-something staff from Quirino Memorial Medical Center contracting the disease from exposure to COVID-19 patients.

Imagine when that hits home when a colleague of theirs -- a 27-year old contractual health worker -- dies within five days of contracting the disease. And that happened barely two weeks ago. Furthermore, he isn’t entitled to any of the benefits prescribed by the bayanihan law.

What life is this when even at home, Jojo and his wife eat at different intervals and wear face masks inside. However, they have to for the sake of their child.

What makes the job even more difficult for the nurse is he has psoriasis -- a condition that affects the outside of the elbows, knees, or scalp and is associated with other serious health conditions such as diabetes heart disease, and depression.

“Because of my condition, I have to be obsessive compulsive and aware of all the safety measures at all times,” he said of what is akin to a personal safety checklist. “If I am not focused, I could make a mistake and also get infected.”

There, too, is the matter of the hazard pay. Suffice to say, the amount it isn’t enough to buy personal protective equipment or supplements to keep them healthy.

That contractual colleague of theirs who passed way? Katalbas and his colleagues had to pass the hat. “It is the least we can do,” he shared rather glumly.

It has gotten to the point where even he questions his chosen profession. Given the demand for healthcare workers all over the world, he surmises that those thinking of taking up the profession think about it many times over. “But if you want to serve, go do it,” he summed up.



“Nakakasawa na,” he admitted of the constant grind and the constantly rising COVID-19 numbers. The hazards of the job included.

“We all want to take leaves of absences,” he admitted. “But we have to answer the call of duty. I have to.”