Massage, tattoo services allowed in MGCQ areas starting Aug. 1

MANILA-- More industries will be allowed to operate in modified general community quarantine areas starting August 1, Malacañang said Wednesday as the government seeks to revive the economy.

The government's pandemic task force has approved the operation of some leisure and personal care services in areas under MGCQ, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Wednesday.

The following are services that can be offered and businesses that could operate in MGCQ areas starting next month:

- Full body massage

- Tattoo and body piercing

- Live events

- Entertainment industries

- Libraries

- Archives

- Museums and cultural centers

- Tourist destinations

- Schools that offer lessons in language, driving, dance, acting, and voice

The government also allowed more industries to operate at 30 percent capacity in general community quarantine areas starting August 1 such as gyms, review centers, internet cafes, and drive-in cinemas.

Roque said the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Health are already crafting mandatory health protocols for the mentioned services.

The government, meanwhile, kept the prohibition on the operation of cockpits, beerhouses and similar establishments primarily serving alcoholic drinks, and kid amusement industries in all forms of community quarantine.