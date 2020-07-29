Erwan Heussaff impressed by how wife Anne Curtis embraced motherhood

MANILA – Their first child Dahlia is now four months old, but Erwan Heussaff still could not help but marvel about how his wife Anne Curtis quickly embraced her role as a mother.

Citing his interview on Magic 89.9 on Tuesday, entertainment site PEP reported that Heussaff remains in awe every time he sees Curtis and their daughter bonding.

"This is one thing Nico and I were talking about,” he said referring to his brother-in-law Nico Bolzico who is also dealing with parenthood for the first time.

“We were saying, for dads, it's like a process to understand what's happening. For moms, it's immediate. Like, that connection is forged from day one. Whereas for dads, it takes a couple of days. You're kind of looking at your child like, 'Huh? How did this third person just come out all of the sudden?'

“I still look at her from time to time and I look at Anne, I'm still like, 'I can't believe that came out of you.' Because you know, as Dahlia grows, it's mind-boggling when you think about it. And I think that's why people call it 'the miracle of life' because it is. It's insane when you think about it,” he said.

Heussaff said it’s an incredible feeling to see up close Curtis’ motherly instinct.

"That, for me, has been amazing to see. It's just kind of how she's embraced that role, and I'm so impressed by it. I'm catching up by reading books, educating myself. Her, obviously, she's educating herself. But most of it is ingrained, and I think that's amazing," he said.

As they maneuver their roles as parents, Heussaff said he treasures every day with baby Dahlia because they are always different.

“Every single day, you see something different and you see some sort of evolution. You see that she understands something that she didn't understand yesterday. All of that is fascinating,” he said.

But with all the good baby Dahlia brings in a day, Heussaff said he and Curtis “always think about tomorrow.”

“It's kind of like the situation with the pandemic, your energy is better focused on what's happening today and figuring that out and appreciating it. [Be] grateful for that and not necessarily thinking about the bad things, but being ready for them potentially," he said.