BUYanihan raffle to help small and microbusinesses in Taytay

MANILA -- The quarantine measures imposed in the country mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 crippled both the largest and smallest businesses.

Experts, however, warned that the blow of the pandemic will be more damaging to smaller businesses since large ventures are more resilient than micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

To help the small and microbusinesses reeling from worldwide health and economic crisis, the Taytay, Rizal municipal government launched the #Buyanihan online raffle.

The virtual raffle, held via a livestream on Facebook, showcased a wide range of products bought from small and micro businesses from the area.

Among the items at stake were COVID-19 essentials such as face masks and hand soaps, Taytay Capital Tiangge gift certificates, apparel for men and women, food items (i.e lechon ulo, kakanin, milk tea, pastries, etc), and gadgets.

Kyle Gacula, the initiative’s pioneer and one of Taytay, Rizal’s council members, said he created the program to help jumpstart the town’s economy that was devastated by the quarantine measures imposed across the region to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to the World Economic Forum, small businesses in developing countries keep local economies afloat. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported in 2018 that MSMEs make up 99.52 percent of all businesses in the country. Of the number, micro enterprises make up the majority or 88.5 percent.

“The program will supports our local economy by buying from the sellers and it would also serve as a promotion of their products as well,” Gacula explained.

Aside from ventures grappling from the fallout of COVID-19, Gacula said buying from these small-scale entrepreneurs will assist individuals whose household income largely depends on their sales.

Although the nation is in economic recession leaving countless establishments struggling to survive, it did not stop citizens from starting their own home businesses during the pandemic to make ends meet. With the unemployment rate reported by PSA surging to a record high of 17.7 percent leaving about 7.3 million Filipinos jobless in April 2020, many turned to online selling as an alternative source of income.

“This pandemic changed the landscape of our economy. There are definitely a lot of negatives. We saw a rise in unemployment and we also saw SME's shutting down left and right across the horizon, although I noticed entrepreneurship through online businesses were thriving,” Gacula said.

Gacula said it was his personal advocacy to buy products of the small and micro businesses in their community to show his support. He came up the platform while thinking of ways on how these “entrepreneurs can have access to a larger audience.”

With most of the municipal’s budget, however, dedicated to relief and other efforts to combat the pandemic, Gacula relied on several contributions by some shops and shouldered the rest of the prizes and operational costs.

Aside from the economic motives, Gacula also added he wanted to provide a safe form of entertainment for the people “vigilantly staying at home with their family.”

“It was multipurpose, we got to support our local economy by buying from the sellers but would also give back to the citizens of our town,” he enthused.

All bonafide residents of Taytay, Rizal aged 15 years old and above (with the exception of town’s municipal employees) are eligible to join the #BUYanihan raffle.

Since the project was at a pilot stage, Gacula said they were only able to accommodate 257 contestants. However, he said they will be opening more slots in the next round.

At present, the town is still under the general community quarantine. While the government has relaxed its strict measures, officials continue to urge the public to stay home unless essential. Thus, to ensure the safety of the participants and minimize unnecessary exposure, all 135 prizes will be delivered straight to the doorstep of the winners.

Based on the latest tally released by Taytay Municipal Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, the area has a total of 286 confirmed COVID-19 cases.