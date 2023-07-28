Rapper Nicki Minaj will be a featured character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, as it commemorates the 50 years of hiphop.

She joins Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage as feature characters, part of the "50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration," dropping on the game's upcoming update.

"Now in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival Operators pound the alarm, as Nicki Minaj has her own Store Bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, Multiplayer, and Special Ops," Activision said on Call of Duty's website.

She was described as the game's "first female Operator."

The event will also have a Snoop Dogg Operator bundle.

"Don’t make any bad decisions; the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be here as part of Call of Duty’s celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop. More information is to come in the Battle Pass, Bundles and BlackCell blog, which will post prior to launch," they said.

As part of the event, players will receive free hip-hop war tracks for logging in from August 7 to August 16.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could be purchased for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.

