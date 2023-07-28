Comedienne-turned-beauty queen Herlene Budol, also known as "Hipon Girl." YouTube/Herlene Budol

MANILA -- Herlene Budol has ended her journey as a beauty queen after joining three pageants.

The comedienne and social media star, who was crowned Miss Philippines Tourism earlier this month, tearfully said goodbye to pageantry in a vlog released Thursday.

"Nakakatatlong pageant na po ako pero hindi pa rin po puwede. Ibig sabihin, huwag na natin pong ipilit. Ibig sabihin po non, ako po si Herlene Nicole Budol na nagsasabing, 'Sorry, Pilipinas, this is my last pageant,'" she said.

"Herlene Budol is signing off," she declared, before starting to cry.

Budol acknowledged that she may not have what it takes to represent the Philippines internationally, and thanked all those who have supported her since day one.

"Nasasaktan lang po ako kasi parang totoo po lahat ng sinasabi niyo na pinipilit ko lang po talaga na sumali, na hindi ko po deserve," she said. "Nagsusubok lang po ako na abutin 'yung mga pangarap ko, na magkaroon po ako ng crown at ma-represent ko po 'yung Pilipinas, pero 'di ko po pala kaya."

"Siguro 'yung panahon na 'yung nagsasabi sa akin na, 'Uy, tama na, Herlene. Gumising ka na sa katotohanan, hindi mo kaya i-represent ang Pilipinas,'" she continued.

"Kaya humihingi po ako ng sorry sa inyong lahat. Sa lahat ng mga tao pong sumusuporta sa akin, thank you so much po. Kayo po 'yung dahilan kung bakit po ako andito. Sa mga ayaw po sa akin, titigil na po ako. Di ko na po ipipilit 'yung sarili ko."

Moving forward, Budol said she will continue her advocacies and her efforts to inspire people even after leaving pageantry.

She also considered the idea of focusing on modeling. "Kasi walang Q&A, alam niyo na," she said.

Budol entered the pageant scene last year via the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant, where she finished as first runner-up.

Months later, she got the opportunity to represent the country as her then manager, Wilbert Tolentino, bought the rights for Miss Planet Philippines.

Budol flew to Uganda for Miss Planet International, but she ended up backing out from the pageant due to "uncertainties by the organizers."

A year later, the comedienne competed in the inaugural Miss Grand Philippines, where she was proclaimed Miss Philippines Tourism.

Her new crown has "no contractual obligation" with any pageant, organizers clarified, amid rumors that she will be the country's next representative in Miss Tourism World.

Budol's announcement that she is quitting pageantry left her fans wondering if she is resigning from her title as Miss Philippines Tourism.