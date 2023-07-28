President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the inauguration of the National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, also known as the Central Visayas Regional Museum, at the Old Customs House located within Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on July 28, 2023. The Chief Executive also led the ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of marker before touring the various exhibitions displayed in the museum featuring the rich artistic, cultural and natural heritage of Cebu province. Rey Baniquet, NIB-PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday inaugurated the National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu City, as he stressed the importance of cultural artifacts as an anchor for the future.

During the inauguration of the National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu in Plaza Independencia, Cebu City, Marcos said visitors would be "in for a very special treat" when they visit the galleries, which were well-done and curated in a "splendid fashion."

"The opening of this museum brings to the fore our rich natural cultural and artistic treasures. Museums are considered valuable cultural assets to a nation as they build a sense of community, document history, inspire creativity, promote tourism and unite people through a shared heritage," the President said.

"If we need to unite together, we need to answer the question: What does it mean to be a Filipino? This is an illustration precisely of the cultural heritage that we all share... a shared view of our lives, our people, and our country," he added.

Marcos, who described himself as a "museum person," toured the National Museum for an hour and said he would have spent more time there if it weren't for the intervention of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who had to "literally" pull his arm and "drag" him out.

"It is fascinating in there," he said.

The President was also accompanied by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

GALLERIES

It took 4 years for the National Museum of the Philippines to renovate the Central Visayas Regional Museum at the Old Customs House into such, said Andoni Aboitiz, chairperson of the National Museum of the Philippines' board of trustees.

Aboitiz said the newly-inaugurated museum should serve as a "temple" for Cebuanos, Filipinos, and visitors from across the globe.

"Our wish is to leave visitors deeply curious and wanting more, to pose questions for us to answer. They may visit the National Museum in Iloilo, the complex in Manila, or any of the... 18 component museums that the National Museum of the Philippines encompasses throughout the country," Aboitiz said in his speech.

The National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu has 5 galleries, each highlighting the province's geological features and plant and animal species.

Malacañang said Gallery 4 is a "special part of the inaugural exhibitions" as this shows the collection of artworks of leading Filipino artists in the '70's.

"Former First Lady Imelda Marcos requested for the acquisition and curation of the collection of the Philippine Center in New York, thus bringing 120 artworks from Manila to New York," according to description of the event from Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

Gallery 5 will feature select works of Martino "Tinong" Abellana, considered as the "Dean of Cebuano Painters," the Palace said.

"These masterpieces are an embodiment in art of the Filipino identity as a nation," it added.

The National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu will open to the public on Aug. 1.