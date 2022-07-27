MANILA – The Filipino-American teen whose dream of meeting his basketball idol, Klay Thompson, was fulfilled recently by a non-profit group has seen his cancer recur.

In an update on the GoFundMe page for Joseph Tagaban, who had been treated for a form of leukemia, the Petersburg, Alaska resident showed newer signs of his illness.

"It’s been 8 months since Joseph went home from Seattle Children's Hospital. On his regular 3-month check-up in Seattle, the lab work showed him having a relapse and the leukemia is in his bone marrow but not showing in his blood," read an update on Monday.

The GoFundMe post is being organized by Daniel Wiehler.

Tagaban returned to hospital for "chemotherapy treatment and later a possible bone marrow transplant."

"Joseph is in surgery now to get a Hickman Line placed and will be admitted into his room for recovery. Please pray for our Joseph and thank you for your support," the update added.

According to the GoFundMe page, Tagaban's medical expenses have gone up while battling cancer.

As of writing, $30,070 funds have been raised for him.

Earlier this month, Make-A-Wish foundation arranged a meetup between Tagaban and Golden State Warriors All-Star Thompson in California.