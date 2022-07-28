MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

DOCU-SERIES ON PH LANGUAGES

Handout

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, features the main languages of the Philippines in a new cultural docu-series.

"Usapang Wika" is comprised of 10 episodes featuring the main languages of the Philippines -- Ilokano, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, Kinaray-a, Waray, Pangasinan, Kapampangan, Tagalog, Bicolano, and Mernaw.

Each episode shall focus on the history, literary works, tradition, and the evolution of each language.

"Usapang Wika" will be hosted by Legarda, and is set to be aired every Saturday starting August 6 on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

FILIPINO READERS' CHOICE AWARDS RETURNS

The Filipino Readers' Choice Awards (FRCA) is returning this year after a seven-year hiatus.

Established by independent volunteers and conceived to address the lack of a book awards given by Filipino readers, the FRCA has now been adopted by the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP).

Publishers' nominations will start on July 29 and close on August 5. The public nominations period will then run from August 10 to 24.

Public voting shall be conducted in September, followed by the judging period and an awarding ceremony in November.

To address the long hiatus, two batches of awards will be handed out for FRCA 2022: first batch is for titles published in 2015-2018, and the second batch for titles published in 2019-2021.

SONY PH'S WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY, VIDEOGRAPHY MASTERCLASS

Sony Philippines is holding a wedding photography and videography masterclass in Cebu City this weekend.

The free workshop will take place at the 11th Floor of BLOQ Residences Sikatuna at Sikatuna St. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 and 30.

It will feature acclaimed Filipino portrait and wedding photographer and Sony Alpha ambassador Jiggie Alejandrino, and wedding filmmaker and Sony guru Sherard Yu,

Participants can expect to learn more about portrait, lighting, and cinematic wedding film. More details are available on Sony Philippines' website and social media pages.