Cebu Archdiocese optimistic on faster canonization process for Ven. Camomot

An official portrait of the late Venerable Bishop Teofilo Camomot. Photo by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu is optimistic that the late Venerable Bishop Teofilo Camomot will have a faster process of becoming a canonized saint.

This was the message in a thanksgiving mass held on Wednesday to celebrate the acknowledgment of the promulgated decree of the heroic virtues of Venerable Camomot.

About 6,000 devotees gathered at Domus Teofilo located at Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, Cebu. It was graced by Papal Nuncio, Most Reverend Charles John Brown.

“He is a wonderful figure of a good shepherd. The priest and bishop was known in Cebu and in the Philippines for his tremendous love for poor and for his deep spirituality, (and) his amazing life of prayer,” said Brown.

An unveiling of Camomot’s portrait and a biography of the late bishop written by Rev. Fr. Mhar Balili was also part of the festivities on Wednesday.

For the Cebu Archdiocese, being granted the title "Venerable" is already a big feat, let alone to have another Cebuano saint besides San Pedro Calungsod.

The canonization process for Venerable Camomot needs a declared miracle for him to be declared as "blessed", and another recognized miracle for his sainthood.

Camomot was known for his founding of the Carmelite Tertiaries of the Blessed Eucharist in Misamis Occidental in November 1959. It later became the Congregation of Santa Teresa.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1941, and was nominated auxiliary bishop by Archbishop Jose Cuenco of Jaro in 1955. Three years later, Camomot was appointed coadjutor archbishop by Archbishop James Hayes of Cagayan de Oro.

He resigned as Coadjutor and returned to Cebu in 1970.

He died in a vehicular accident on Sept. 27, 1988, at the age of 74 years old. - Report from Annie Perez

