MANILA -- "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is on the lookout for new cast members as the popular musical prepares for its return.

In a Facebook post, Full House Theater Company announced that it has opened auditions for its upcoming production of "Ang Huling El Bimbo."



Those interested to apply are asked to send a three-minute video of them singing a song from the musical, as well as other requirements, via email by August 20.

According to Full House Theater Company, they are looking for actors who can take on the roles of the younger and older versions of Hector, Anthony, Emman, and Joy; as well as Ligaya and Andre.

Auditions are also open to those who wish to join the female and male ensemble of "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" which is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads, returned to the stage last year as a homecoming concert.

It was streamed online in 2020 as a fundraiser for ABS-CBN Foundation's Pantawid ng Pag-ibig initiative. A total of P12 million was raised during its two-day run, with proceeds benefiting families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.