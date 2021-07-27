Miss Philippines-Earth celebrating biodiversity via earth colors theme

MANILA -- The Miss Philippines-Earth pageant will highlight this year, its 21st edition, the vast and unique biodiversity of the country with the theme "Colors of the Earth."

The theme also alludes to the hope for a brighter outlook in 2021, coming from a rather bleak 2020 due to the pandemic.

Sixty-six candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant.

The coronation will take on a virtual format where followers can look forward to an exciting virtual production which showcases the country’s breathtaking tourism destinations and the beauty of the Filipina Earth ambassador.

The national competition will be shown on the Kapamilya Channel at 10 a.m. on August 8, Sunday.

Together with the Miss Earth Foundation Inc., Miss Philippines-Earth aims to give a strong emphasis on environmental awareness programs.

Miss Philippines-Earth represents the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant. She will be among five winning titleholders who will serve as ambassadors to environmental protection campaigns in the country.