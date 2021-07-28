LOOK: Yassi Pressman’s dream home nears completion

MANILA — Former Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman is nearing the completion of her dream home, nearly a year after it started construction.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Pressman shared the latest glimpse of her new house, writing in its caption, “Trust the process.”

Its architecture and interiors are designed by Jason Abustan and Anne Lorraine Abustan, going by the accounts tagged in Pressman’s post.

Pressman, 26, first posted about the construction of her new home in October 2020, sharing at the time a photo of the site without its foundation.

By November 2020, the construction continued its progress, with Pressman posting a clip of her scaling the scaffolding at the site.

The video indicated that the house would have at least three floors.

Pressman’s dream home is the result of over a decade-long career in showbiz, which saw her at one point as a “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate in 2016 before clinching her breakout role as Alyana in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which lasted five years.