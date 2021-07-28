LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach stuns in another Vietnam magazine cover

Six years after winning the Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach remains a sought-after international cover girl.

On Tuesday night, the former beauty queen shared photos from her shoot with Her World Vietnam, which featured her on its July 2021 cover.

On the same month, Wurtzbach was also on the cover of another Vietnamese magazine.

She and her fellow titleholders -- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong -- graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam for its 10th anniversary issue.

It was her second stint with Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, after appearing with Verzosa and Young on the cover of the magazine back in 2018.

Aside from Vietnam, Wurtzbach has also been tapped by magazines in Dubai, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and United States, among others.

She rose to fame after winning the Miss Universe crown in 2015.

