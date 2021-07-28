Hidilyn Diaz, fellow Filipina Olympians to get P2 million worth of beauty products

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines in action. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA -- L'Oréal Group announced on Wednesday that it is rewarding Filipina athletes who are competing in the Tokyo Olympics, including gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

In a statement, the company said it has pledged P2 million worth of beauty products to the weightlifter and her fellow Filipina Olympians.

Diaz and her team will be allocated P600,000 worth of products of their choice from brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline, Kiehl's, Garnier, Kérastase, and L'Oréal Professionnel.

The rest of the Filipina Olympians may avail of the beauty package worth P1.4 million collectively.

Aside from Diaz, the country's other representatives in this year's Olympics include Kristina Marie Knott for athletics, Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno for boxing, Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan for golf, Kiyomi Watanabe for judo, Margielyn Didal for skateboarding, Remedy Rule for swimming, and Elreen Ando for weightlifting.

L'Oréal Group's beauty package is among the many rewards given to Diaz for winning the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

Airlines, real estate companies, restaurants, and many others have extended prizes and perks to the weightlifter for bringing honor to the country.

