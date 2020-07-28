WATCH: Gabbi Garcia gives tour of walk-in closet

MANILA -- Keeping her promise to her fans, Gabbi Garcia released a separate vlog featuring a tour of her walk-in closet, which she also described as her "personal space" in her family home.

In a 17-minute video, the actress showed the different parts of her walk-in closet, as well as her favorite fashion and beauty items.

Aside from spaces dedicated to heels, sneakers, and makeup, the room also had a mini lounge, a bar, and a fitting area.

"When you enter, the first thing you'll see is this mini lounge area. Kasi hindi lang siya walk-in closet, it's also my space kapag inaayusan ako ng glam team ko," she said.

"Most of my clothes nasa room ko. Siyempre mas madali if I get dressed and all," she explained. "But most of my jackets, blazers, coats, panglamig, and pang-travel, they're all here."

The walk-in closet is part of Garcia's new family home in Parañaque, which was earlier featured in one of the actress' vlogs.

It also follows the "tropical glam" design of the house, with its white and gold accents and spaces for plants and flowers.

Check out Garcia's walk-in closet tour below: