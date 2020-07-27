Social entrepreneurs create protective daily wear for the 'new normal'

Someday, Maybe co-founder of Roxanne Montealegre wearing a PPE wrap dress. Handout

MANILA -- The coronavirus pandemic has without a doubt ended the world as we know it.

Although the Philippines has begun easing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns to reignite the economy, the number of cases continues to climb by the thousands daily. And since the planet’s best scientists are still racing to produce a vaccine, the public must in the meantime adjust to the "new normal” and resume their lives with the threat of the coronavirus.

With this in mind, long-time friends Roxanne Montealegre and Brian Poe Llamanzares launched Someday, Maybe, an antimicrobial and medical grade apparel line.

“[The company name] sounds like a title of a movie — just like our surreal situation at the moment,” Montealegre said. “Someday maybe we can revisit our broken plans... We remain hopeful but at the same time we aim to do something today to help who we can.”

Through their pieces, the business partners aim to provide the public with an “armor” from the invisible enemy.

While the fashion industry is ever evolving and rapidly changing, there are timeless staples that never go out of style. The duo opted to stick with these classics and debuted a relaxed collection consisting of collared shirts, round-neck shirts, joggers, and jackets.

“Our Bac to Basics collection is a line of affordable, safe and stylish clothes for everyone,” Montealegre explained.

The hallmark of the brand, however, is the breakthrough technology the business partners infused with their products.

“Each item is coated with a light reactive anti-microbial solution… It’s a broad spectrum treatment that targets 99.9 percent of germs, as well as yeast, mold and both enveloped viruses like SARS-CoV and non-enveloped viruses like Rhinovirus,” Montealegre explained.

Co-founder Brian Poe Llamanzares wearing Someday, Maybe handpainted face mask. Handout

The pair said the design of their products focused on minimizing the spread of the virus by combining “healthcare innovation and functionality.”

“We are not just a brand. We are a statement and a movement,” they explained.

“Our brand is part poetry, art and chemistry,” Montealegre added.

Aside from the basic wear, Someday, Maybe also boasts personal protective equipment with fashionable twists for daily use such as PPE wrap dresses and face masks that are likewise coated with the antimicrobial defense.

According to Montealegre, the reusable PPE wrap dress, made with a fluid-resistant microfiber material, was tailored to keep the wearer protected during “work, grocery runs, and essential hospital visits.”

PPE wrap dress. Handout

“The everyday PPEs were developed with friends who are going back to work and for pregnant women who have essential doctor appointments in mind,” she explained.

“It can also double as a coat during rainy days ahead,” Montealegre added.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs took a colorful spin at the newest must-have accessory by highlighting Filipino talent on the designs of their face masks.

“We sublimated local artworks on our watercolor masks [because] we want to share the healing power of art by integrating illustrations and paintings in our creations,” the duo said.

Hand-painted mask. Handout

Being a startup in the middle of a pandemic, Montealegre said they are pinning their success solely on the quality of their products.

“We don’t have a budget for marketing so we just make sure our products will speak for themselves,” she said.

Although the entrepreneurs have big plans for their small venture in the future, with the world still suffering from an economic recession, Montealegre admitted she does not have “high expectations” for the time being.

“Our goal for now is to survive. Someday, not maybe but for certain we will thrive and turn the idea into an industry and bring lab inventions into fashion innovation,” she said.

She continued: “We also hope to have a global reach, someday maybe to boost our struggling economy.”

In the meantime, the duo said their only focus is to be able to provide “affordable, ethical, and eco-friendly” protective wear to Filipinos to help them cope with the worldwide health crisis.

“Our business is a social enterprise; we do it not for profit but for people and the planet… With Brian’s political background, he is also aware of how we can be of use to society. As a journalist, I always love sharing stories and nothing is more telling than products created to improve people’s lives,” Montealegre shared.

“Our thoughts expressed in our creations… Someday, maybe we can restart the world that has stopped. Someday, maybe we can rebuild our broken plans. Someday, maybe we can revisit our broken dreams, but for now we can only hope for a brighter future, navigate the new normal and do better together,” Montealegre and Llamanzares mused.

While the college friends are working together for the first time, both are seasoned entrepreneurs that have been running their own companies for years.

“I used to work alone in my past engagements and companies but these are uncertain times and I am certain he’s someone I can trust because I’ve seen his work ethic and dedication for more than 10 years,” Montealegre recalled.

Acknowledging that many Filipinos are considering starting their own business as well to mitigate the blow of the coronavirus on their finances, Montealegre offered this piece of advice the pandemic taught her: “Instead of looking at your passion first or what you’re good at, try to see how you can address pain points and think of how you can solve these problems. Try to ask instead how can I help?”

