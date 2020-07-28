Home  >  Life

LOOK: Beauty queens join 'black and white' photo challenge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2020 04:19 PM | Updated as of Jul 28 2020 04:20 PM

MANILA -- Local beauty queens have joined millions of people in the currently trending "black and white" photo challenge, which is supposedly aimed at female empowerment.

Check out their take on the challenge, ranging from professionally photographed glam shots to fresh and natural snaps from home:

PIA WURTZBACH, MISS UNIVERSE 2015

Instagram.com/piawurtzbach

KYLIE VERZOSA, MISS INTERNATIONAL 2016

Instagram.com/kylieverzosa

MEGAN YOUNG, MISS WORLD 2013

Instagram.com/meganbata

MAXINE MEDINA, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2016

Instagram.com/maxine_medina

WYN MARQUEZ, REINA HISPANOAMERICANA 2017

Instagram.com/teresitassen

MICHELLE DEE, MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES 2019

Instagram.com/michelledee

ARIELLA ARIDA, MISS UNIVERSE 2013 THIRD RUNNER-UP

Instagram.com/araarida

KAREN GALLMAN, MISS INTERCONTINENTAL 2018

Instagram.com/karen_gallman

MJ LASTIMOSA, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2014

Instagram.com/mj_lastimosa

VICKIE RUSHTON, MUTYA NG PILIPINAS 2011

Instagram.com/vimrushton

KATARINA RODRIGUEZ, MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES 2018

Instagram.com/katarinarodri

BIANCA GUIDOTTI, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERNATIONAL 2014

Instagram.com/bianca.guidotti

CARLA LIZARDO, MUTYA NG PILIPINAS INTERCONTINENTAL 2010

Instagram.com/carlajenina

CHRISTI MCGARRY, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERCONTINENTAL 2015

Instagram.com/christy.mcgarry

SANDRA SEIFERT, MISS EARTH AIR 2009

Instagram.com/sandraseifert

THIA THOMALLA, MISS ECO INTERNATIONAL 2018

Instagram.com/thia_thomalla

JANNIE ALIPOON, MISS TOURISM INTERNATIONAL 2017

Instagram.com/janniealipoon

KELLEY DAY, MISS ECO PHILIPPINES 2020

Instagram.com/itskelleyday

