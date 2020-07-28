LOOK: Beauty queens join 'black and white' photo challenge

MANILA -- Local beauty queens have joined millions of people in the currently trending "black and white" photo challenge, which is supposedly aimed at female empowerment.
Check out their take on the challenge, ranging from professionally photographed glam shots to fresh and natural snaps from home:
PIA WURTZBACH, MISS UNIVERSE 2015
Instagram.com/piawurtzbach
KYLIE VERZOSA, MISS INTERNATIONAL 2016
Instagram.com/kylieverzosa
MEGAN YOUNG, MISS WORLD 2013
Instagram.com/meganbata
MAXINE MEDINA, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2016
Instagram.com/maxine_medina
WYN MARQUEZ, REINA HISPANOAMERICANA 2017
Instagram.com/teresitassen
MICHELLE DEE, MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES 2019
Instagram.com/michelledee
ARIELLA ARIDA, MISS UNIVERSE 2013 THIRD RUNNER-UP
Instagram.com/araarida
KAREN GALLMAN, MISS INTERCONTINENTAL 2018
Instagram.com/karen_gallman
MJ LASTIMOSA, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2014
Instagram.com/mj_lastimosa
VICKIE RUSHTON, MUTYA NG PILIPINAS 2011
Instagram.com/vimrushton
KATARINA RODRIGUEZ, MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES 2018
Instagram.com/katarinarodri
BIANCA GUIDOTTI, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERNATIONAL 2014
Instagram.com/bianca.guidotti
CARLA LIZARDO, MUTYA NG PILIPINAS INTERCONTINENTAL 2010
Instagram.com/carlajenina
CHRISTI MCGARRY, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERCONTINENTAL 2015
Instagram.com/christy.mcgarry
SANDRA SEIFERT, MISS EARTH AIR 2009
Instagram.com/sandraseifert
THIA THOMALLA, MISS ECO INTERNATIONAL 2018
Instagram.com/thia_thomalla
JANNIE ALIPOON, MISS TOURISM INTERNATIONAL 2017
Instagram.com/janniealipoon
KELLEY DAY, MISS ECO PHILIPPINES 2020
Instagram.com/itskelleyday