Brian Tenorio, designer and LGBTQ+ advocate, dies at 42

MANILA -- Designer and LGBTQ+ advocate Brian Tenorio, best known for his shoe creations, has passed away.

He was 42.

In a statement released Tuesday, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo expressed her sadness over Tenorio's passing and commended him for helping the city's shoe industry.

"Brian Tenorio was an innovator who devoted years of his life in promoting local brands and businesses -- a much needed endeavor in times of economic downturn such as this. As we Filipinos struggle to survive this pandemic, may we all be inspired by the passion, creativity, innovation, and dedication of Brian," she said.

"Brian, you left behind big shoes to fill. Now it's time for us, especially our young and talented Marikenyos, to continue what you started and help revive our shoe industry," she added.

Known for delving into different types of design, Tenorio is one of the founding directors of the Communication Design Association of the Philippines (CDAP).

In a Facebook post, CDAP president Jowee Alviar paid tribute to Tenorio and referred to him as one of their industry's "champions."

"Brian never fails to bring energy to meetings and discussions. He was always overflowing with creative ideas. The industry lost one of its champions," Alviar said.

Educated at the Pratt Institute in New York, Tenorio produced award-winning designs for clients such as the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

He later on started his own companies such as the design firm Brian Tenorio & Co., the cafe chain Kape Tayo, and his shoe and accessories brand Tenorio Manila.

Tenorio also advocated for LGBTQ+ community as the founder and chairman of the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce.