Barbecue favorite Ineng's credits food delivery service for survival amid quarantine

Michelle Ineng Santiago. Handout

MANILA -- Michelle Ineng Santiago is one of the many restaurateurs who continue to face challenges amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santiago is the woman behind the barbecue favorite Ineng's, which has been serving grilled meats and more since 1999.

She said her business heavily relied on food delivery service amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine, which has significantly limited dine-in and takeout customers.

"The pandemic today is a challenge, especially when we know that restaurants will be closed and the guests won't be coming," she said in a statement released by the food delivery app Foodpanda.

"During the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), we were heavily reliant on Foodpanda," she added, saying the app helped them ensure that their food reaches their customers.

Ineng's barbecue. Handout

Santiago went on to recall how she made adjustments so her employees would be able to work during the quarantine.

"I had to drive myself to fetch our employees during the ECQ since we all know the transportation was not available," she said. "There were a lot of patrons looking for our barbecue, asking us if we can deliver. I'm thankful for our people's commitment and passion for service, we were able to serve our customers and sustain the business."

"We've been through a lot. I can't help but feel emotional every time I talk about our employees."

Meanwhile, Santiago proudly shared that she is still the one who personally prepares the marination for their best-selling barbecue, adding that they only use fresh meat in all their dishes.

"We're all about simple, satisfying, and soulful Filipino comfort food that we cook from scratch," she said.

