National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. Handout



MANILA -- The Peninsula Manila is turning 47 this September, and the Makati hotel is holding a pre-anniversary dinner concert as part of its celebrations.

Set on August 10, "Meet Me at the Pen: A Symphony of Talent Unveiled" is topbilled by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

Also part of the show at The Pen's lobby are Nicole Asensio, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, and emerging visual artists Mano Gonzales and Alaga.

Guests can expect interpretations of the Great American Songbook, as well as Cayabyab's original compositions. Asensio, meanwhile, will premiere two music videos and sing popular jazz tunes.

Tickets are priced at P8,800 each, inclusive of a five-course dinner.

"Meet Me at the Pen" will coincide with the hotel's launch of its contemporary art program, Art in Resonance.

Works by Gonzales and Alaga will be available for viewing at The Pen's lobby until September 30. Their pieces will also be auctioned as digital art collectibles in partnership with Scarlet Box.

More details are available on The Peninsula Manila's website and social media pages.