Bumble launches app for finding friends in PH

Handout



MANILA -- Bumble has launched a separate app for finding friends, and it is now available in the Philippines.

Bumble For Friends comes after the success of the dating platform's BFF mode, which was introduced in 2016.

"While many people know us as being in the business of romance, friendship is just as important to our mission, which is why we are so excited by the launch of the Bumble For Friends app in the Philippines," Bumble APAC communications director Lucille McCart said in a statement.

"Recent research has shown us that the majority of Gen Zs want to make new friends, but they don't know where to meet people and are intimidated by approaching people IRL. This is where we step in to make it easier, less awkward, and more fun," she added.

Bumble For Friends lets users create their own profiles, upload photos, and showcase hobbies to illustrate the kind of friends they're looking to meet.

Similar to the dating platform, they can see profiles for potential friends based on common interests, swipe right on profiles they want to connect with, and get notified if a match is made. They have 24 hours to begin a conversation.

Those who are already using BFF mode on Bumble can migrate their profile and connections into the Bumble For Friends app.

After creating connections, members can start conversations and plan for meetups through chat.

"Having a dedicated Bumble For Friends app that's separate from the dating experience makes friendship-finding easier for people looking to make meaningful platonic connections in their area," said Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Bumble For Friends can be downloaded on App Store and Google Play. Aside from the Philippines, it is also available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with more regions to follow.