Audrey Hepburn exhibit is coming to Manila

A visitor looks at pictures which are part of the exhibition 'Intimate Audrey' at Espace Vanderborght Museum in Brussels, Belgium in this May 2019 file photo. Stephanie Lecocq, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- An exhibition on the life of screen icon Audrey Hepburn is coming to Manila this August.

"Intimate Audrey" will be launched at The Museum at S Maison at the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City on August 1, and will run until October 29.

This was made possible through a partnership between SM Supermalls and FashX, a fashion trade and licensing company in the country.

"Intimate Audrey" was first unveiled in Brussels, Belgium in 2019 by her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, to celebrate the British actress' 90th birth anniversary.

Ferrer himself will grace the launch of the exhibit in Manila, along with his daughter Emma, according to a statement released by SM Supermalls.

The Manila stop of "Intimate Audrey" will display Hepburn's original and reprinted photographs, memorabilia, dresses and accessories, fashion drawings, and humanitarian writings in a 730-square meter space.

It will also include a section called "Audrey: An Homage from Filipino Fashion," which shows how some of the country's top designers were inspired by Hepburn's life and work.

Among them are Pepito Albert, Ivar Aseron, Vic Barba, Mike Dela Rosa, JC Buendia, Len Cabili, Auggie Cordero, Rhett Eala, Jun Escario, Ben Farrales, Cesar Gaupo, Rajo Laurel, Jojie Lloren, Dennis Lustico, Randy Ortiz, Frederick Peralta, Puey Quiñones, Patrice Ramos-Diaz, Philip Rodriguez, and Cary Santiago, and National Artists Salvacion Lim-Higgins and Ramon Valera.

Tickets are available online at SM Tickets and offline at SM Department Stores and SM Cinemas at P850 each, with a special rate of P450 for students, senior citizens, PWDs, national athletes, and medal of valor awardees.

Part of the proceeds from the exhibit will go to UNICEF Philippines, which aligns with Hepburn's efforts as its goodwill ambassador.