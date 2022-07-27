MANILA -- Giving in to the request of her fans, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi featured her boyfriend in her latest vlog.

Football player Matthew Custodio gamely joined the beauty queen's "Who Knows Me Better Challenge," as seen in a video released on YouTube on Tuesday.

"So many of you have been requesting for my Bubu so now he's here," she said, referring to her boyfriend.

Cortesi and Custodio tried to correctly answer questions about them prepared by their friend, from their quirks to their preferences.

At one point, the two were asked about the time they first met.

Custodio was the first to answer the question, saying he was mesmerized when he first saw Cortesi at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

"It was just a normal Tuesday night," he recalled. "You won't miss her -- she's the tallest girl in the room and she was wearing tight, skinny jeans, high heels, and a crop top."

"Since seeing her in iPong, I just had my eyes on her," he admitted. "She was the most beautiful girl I've ever seen."

Visibly flattered by what she heard, Cortesi said in response: "I mean... kilig ako."

She went on to share her side of the story. "I was playing beer pong with my friend and all of a sudden my friend tells me, 'Oh, did you see that cute guy? He just came inside the room.' Then I saw him and I said, 'Oh, cute.'"

"I was looking at him and we weren't introduced yet... [Eventually] we were introduced by a common friend, and that's when we started talking," she added.

In the vlog, Cortesi and Custodio also publicly revealed their anniversary, which is August 15.

Cortesi earlier assured the public that she and Custodio will not be affected by the so-called "curse" on Miss Universe Philippines titleholders.

The past two Miss Universe Philippines titleholders -- Beatrice Gomez and Rabiya Mateo -- broke up with their respective long-term partners at one point in their reign.

"We know it's never going to happen. The fact that I am Miss Universe Philippines will never get in the way of our relationship. It will just make it stronger," she said in a press conference.

"So I just want to say to these people... it's not going to work on us," she stressed.