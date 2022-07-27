Courtesy: Screencap from the "Ready for Love" concept trailer.

MANILA - Global K-pop girl group Blackpink and hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) dropped the concept teaser for the music video of "Ready for Love," set to be released on July 29.

The concept teaser immersed Blackpink into different parts of the PUBG map, and is a sneak peek of what the fans could expect when the video drops on July 29 at 1 p.m. KST (12 p.m. Philippine time).

The video was aired in collaboration with PUBG, whom they joined forces with in 3-weekend concert series titled "The Virtual."

The concert series, which launched on July 23, will still run on July 29 in North and South America and July 30 to 31 for the rest of the world.

"Ready for Love" is classified as a special track to be released ahead of Blackpink's anticipated August comeback.

According to a report by Soompi on July 26, YG Entertainment shared that Blackpink are on the final stages of recording their new album.

The four-piece group consisting of Rose, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, are currently filming a music video which they described as the "highest production cost ever was spent," the label added.

You may watch the concept teaser for "Ready for Love" here.