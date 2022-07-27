A closer look at Hidilyn Diaz's wedding gown

Weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz was every inch the radiant bride as she tied the knot with her coach, Julius Naranjo, on Tuesday.

The Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist wore a custom-made gown by designer to the stars Francis Libiran.

The stunning piece is intricately designed with crystals on the bodice, skirt, and rose-shaped train.

According to Libiran, Diaz's wedding gown is "inspired by her beauty and kind heart."

"For her gown, I made sure that it's her personality that comes out while she's wearing [it] and walking down the aisle," said the designer, who also designed Naranjo's barong based on the patterns associated with the Philippines and Guam.

Diaz, for her part, was all praises for Libiran's creation.

"'Yung gown ko, it represents me. 'Yun po 'yung konsepto na ginawa ni sir Francis Libiran at sobrang ganda po," she said.