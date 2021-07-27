WATCH: Rabiya Mateo shares message for Shamcey Supsup, MJ Lastimosa

MAYNILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo expressed her gratitude to former beauty queens Shamcey Supsup and MJ Lastimosa not only for supporting her pageant journey, but also for their gift of friendship.

"Magandang Buhay" showed a pre-recorded message of Mateo on Tuesday, as Supsup and Lastimosa appeared as guests on the ABS-CBN morning talk show on Tuesday.

Mateo said she is thankful for Supsup for guiding and inspiring her as the national director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

"To Ms. Shamcey Supsup, maraming, maraming salamat po sa paniniwala niyo sa akin, sa suporta niyo po sa akin... Ipagpatuloy niyo po 'yung pagiging mabuting tao at mabuting ina kasi marami po kayong nai-inspire by doing that," she said.

Addressing Lastimosa, who was with her throughout her Miss Universe journey in the United States, Mateo said: "Sa 'king kumareng MJ, alam kong ilang beses mo akong nakitang umiyak. Ilang beses mo akong nakita kung saan hindi ko alam 'yung gagawin ko o paano ko sosolusyonan 'yung problema ko sa buhay."

"Pero bilang isang ate, andiyan ka and nagpapasalamat ako sa gift of friendship na binigay sa atin."

Watch more on iWantTFC

Reacting to Mateo's message, Lastimosa declared that their journey as friends is only beginning.

"There's going to be a lot more fun and memories... This is just the beginning and I'm just so excited to experience life with you," said Lastimosa, who finished as a Top 10 finalist in Miss Universe 2014.

Supsup, for her part, said she and the Miss Universe Philippines organization are always proud of her.

"I am so excited for what's in store for her," she said.

"We know that you will continue to inspire a lot more people. And that's the legacy that I think you'd like to give to the community, hindi lang 'yung korona," added Supsup, who placed third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida last May.

She returned to the Philippines after more than two months of staying in the United States.

Related video: