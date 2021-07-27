WATCH: Bedroom of Ruffa's daughter Lorin is filled with bargain finds

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Lorin Gutierrez shows that a bedroom can still look chic without spending too much.

The eldest daughter of former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez recently released a vlog about her personal space, which mostly consists of online bargain finds.

She said she bought a lot of her storage items and decor from Shopee and Amazon.

"Not sponsored," she stressed.

Leaving comments on her vlog, many were impressed to see Lorin's practical side despite the glamorous life associated with celebrities and their children.

The vlogger said she has not replaced her old bed, night table, and other furniture as they can still be used.

"Furniture is really expensive and if it still works, there's no point in buying stuff too much," she said.

While most of the items in her bedroom are on the affordable side, Lorin also showed a corner that displays her designer bags and other luxury goods.

Also seen in her vlog is a cozy spot with a bean bag, where visitors can "chill and sit," and an elegant chandelier.

"My room isn't professionally decorated or anything. I pretty much did all of this myself and it's really simple," she said.

