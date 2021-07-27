Shopping shorts: Sale events from Uniqlo, Shopee, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

LANDERS EXTENDS 5TH ANNIVERSARY OFFERS

Landers has extended its fifth anniversary deals both in-store and on its website.

The anniversary membership promo now runs until July 31, allowing customers to sign up and enjoy a 50% discount.

Deals and discounts are also available at the Anniversary Finale Off Sale until August 3.

SHOPEE GIVES 8.8 SALE TIPS

Shopee has provided tips for those who are planning to shop during its 8.8 Mega Flash Sale, which runs until August 8.

The e-commerce platform suggested keeping tabs on daily flash deals, saying bigger offers usually drop from midnight to 2 a.m.

Other tips include adding to cart in advance, checking for free shipping, scheduling their shopping sprees, and using ShopeePay for more deals.

The 8.8 event includes themed sales such as Sports and Motors Sale (July 27), Shopee Beauty Day (July 28), Electronics Sale (July 29), ShopeePay Day (July 30), Home and Outdoors Sale (July 31), Shoes and Bags Sale (August 1), Toys, Kids, and Babies Sale (August 2), Groceries and Pet Care Sale (August 3), Fashion Sale (August 4), and Mobile and Laptops Sale (August 5).

UNIQLO PH MARKS ONLINE STORE'S 1ST ANNIVERSARY

Handout

Uniqlo Philippines is celebrating its online store's first anniversary, offering limited edition items and new collections, and Cash on Delivery as a new payment option.

An AIRism mask will be given to those who download the Uniqlo Philippines app from July 30 to August 5.

Customers who purchase LifeWear items worth P5,000 or more from July 30 to August 1 from Uniqlo Philippines' website or app can get a limited edition tote bag designed by "Trese" co-creator Jonathan Baldismo.

They can also get a 25% cash rebate for qualified members who use their JCB Credit Card for a minimum single receipt purchase of P4,000 from Uniqlo Philippines' website or app.

A free Coffee Bean Tea Leaf Swirl Rewards Card will also be given to customers when purchasing items through the Click and Collection option.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo Philippines will also hold online events featuring celebrity influencers Pia Wurtzbach, AC Bonifacio, and Matteo Guidicelli on its Facebook page.

URC HOLDS WEEK-LONG SALE

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is celebrating its first anniversary on Shopee with a week-long sale from July 28 to August 1.

Goodies such as Piattos, Cloud 9, Cream-O, C2 and many other products will be up for grabs on the URC Shopee Mall at discounted prices.

Customers can also score deals when checking out with Shopee vouchers, which will also be readily available within the week. Bundles like Jack 'n Jill snacks, powdered beverages, and more categories will also be on sale.

More details are available on URC's website and Facebook page.

VISA HOLDS TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS PROMO

Visa recently launched its Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 campaign in the Philippines.

From August 6 to 8, Visa cardholders in the Philippines can receive a discount of P150 with a minimum spend of P1,500 at any local merchant on Shopee.

WATSONS PRODUCTS NOW ON FOODPANDA

Foodpanda shops now include Watson's catalogue of beauty and health products.

Personal care items, medicines, makeup, and more can now be ordered via the app and delivered to customers' doorsteps in as fast as 20 minutes.

More details are available on Foodpanda's app and social media pages.

LAZADA HOLDS 2ND ONLINE ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM

Lazada is holding its second online entrepreneurship and innovation program, following its success in 2020.

LazStart 2.0 aims to help Filipino students expand their knowledge on e-commerce. Lazada has expanded the program this year to include more institutions such as University of the East, University of Asia and the Pacific, SoFA Design Institute, Centro Escolar University, and Southville International School and Colleges, to educate and upskill students who express interest in setting up their own digital ventures.

To date, nearly 300 students have graduated from the first phase of the program, and some have already successfully jumpstarted their e-commerce venture with Lazada.

More details are available on LazStart's Facebook community.

EASTWEST BANK'S KOMO LAUNCHES BANK CERT FEATURE

EastWest Bank's Komo recently launched the Generate Bank Certificate feature, allowing users to easily request for a bank certificate in a few taps.

For added security, the bank certificate is password-protected and is signed by an authorized signatory. The Komo app keeps track of all bank certificates requested, and the customers can review, re download, and/or re-send the email with the attached bank certificate anytime.

Komo is a modern banking app that allows customers to open and manage their account completely online.