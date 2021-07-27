Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo is PH bet for Mrs. Tourism

MANILA -- Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo returns to the international pageant scene as our country's candidate for the 2021 Mrs. Tourism pageant.

"I decided to join again because I like the advocacy that the pageant is promoting, which is tourism and being a mother who cares for the world. I would like to participate in this because it is very timely at the moment," Escudero-Tamayo told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive virtual chat.

The 2018 Mutya ng Pilipinas president also said that under the new normal, she surely missed the excitement of walking onstage before a live audience.

"I actually feel the excited as when I joined the previous competitions knowing that many people will be able to watch online but I'll be honest I will surely miss the adrenaline rush before going out of the stage on a live event," she added.

The Pinay beauty queen said her family gave her all-out support in this new chapter of her life representing our country in the international stage.

“My family has been very supportive, especially my husband. He has been helping me emotionally and financially. He is just the best,” she revealed.

Filipino pageant fans are known to be the best in the world, and Escudero-Tamayo has this message for our kababayans.

“To my fellow kababayans here and abroad, I will surely try my best to make you proud. Please do support me my journey by voting for me in the Facebook page of Mrs. Tourism pageant and please do like the page as well. Thank you and God bless everyone!” she said.

The 2021 Mrs. Tourism pageant will have over 30 mothers from around the world competing at the virtual competition.

Filipinos may help Escudero-Tamayo in her quest by voting on the pageant’s official Facebook page. The online poll ends on Aug. 1.

The virtual beauty search happens on August 3, 11 a.m. Manila time, and will stream at the pageant's official Facebook page.

