Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold recalls working 3 jobs before joining pageants

MANILA -- Before entering the local pageant scene, Hannah Arnold had to prove to her parents that she has what it takes to live independently.

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay" on Tuesday, the Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 titleholder recalled the time she worked three jobs.

She said it was her way of convincing her parents that she can move to the Philippines from Australia and compete in beauty pageants.

"My parents agreed that I could move here and compete if I saved up," she said.

"I did three jobs po. I worked in a cinema with all the popcorn, watching movies. I worked in a hospital, I served the coffee and tea for the patients. I also worked in World Vision, gaining sponsorship for the children," added Arnold, who graduated with a degree in Applied Science in Forensic Studies from the University of Canberra.

When asked by "Magandang Buhay" co-host Jolina Magdangal if she did all three jobs at the same time, the beauty queen replied: "Yes po."

Arnold was born in Masbate province but grew up in Canberra, Australia. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is of Irish-Australian descent.

She first joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2019 and finished in the Top 15. But her first-ever pageant was in 2002, at age 6, when she was crowned Baby Queen of Masbate.

Arnold is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International pageant in Japan this November.

